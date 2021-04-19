CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

