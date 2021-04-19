CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Down 25.9% in March

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CYTR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 52,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

