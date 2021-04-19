DA Davidson Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $182.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JPM. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.23.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $153.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $464.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

