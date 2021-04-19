Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €78.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.56 ($92.43).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Thursday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a fifty-two week high of €77.96 ($91.72). The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.87.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

