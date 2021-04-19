Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 400.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. Analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

