Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Up 35.9% in March

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR traded down $5.52 on Monday, hitting $25.99. 5,195,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $66.30.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,897,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,411,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,644,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $7,053,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.