Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $70.26

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.26, but opened at $72.54. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $74.82, with a volume of 19,808 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on DQ. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

