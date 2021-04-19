Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $920.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $852.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after buying an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 570,832 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAR opened at $73.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

