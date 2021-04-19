Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $135.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.68.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,010.33 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,414,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,808,871.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,150,825 shares of company stock worth $206,702,280. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

