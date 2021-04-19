DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Update

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of DATATRAK International stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036. DATATRAK International has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.