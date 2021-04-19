DAV Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 135.1% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.89 or 0.00466344 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00055620 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,285.46 or 0.99971720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00035262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00132288 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

