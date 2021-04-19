David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.6% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,282.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,097.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,849.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,205.00 and a 52 week high of $2,296.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

