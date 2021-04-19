DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. DaVita reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,893. DaVita has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $125.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

