DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.02. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,604. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $661.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.91.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.