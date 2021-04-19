DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 368.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $53,769,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,748,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after acquiring an additional 670,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

DCP opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

