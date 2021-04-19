Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Tops $0.0496 on Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00071251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00089917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00672545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.13 or 0.06411116 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

