DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 1,675 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $237.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

