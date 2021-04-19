DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $41.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In related news, Director David Lamond acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

