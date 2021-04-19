DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $310,000 Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KB Home were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $40,317,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $21,919,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $12,584,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $11,350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:KBH opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

