DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in News were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,780,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in News by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after buying an additional 348,892 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,005,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,122,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of News by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 484,473 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. News Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

