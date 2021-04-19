DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in OneSpan by 37.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.93, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

