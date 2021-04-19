DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $150.23 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

