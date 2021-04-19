Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $62.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of ACHC opened at $62.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

