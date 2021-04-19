Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $22.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 132,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $18.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,174,000 after purchasing an additional 364,025 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,096,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

