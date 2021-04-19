Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $259.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $259.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT opened at $233.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.44. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.