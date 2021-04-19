Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $110.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.57.

Cree stock opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Cree by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

