Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDPAY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

