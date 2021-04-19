Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €43.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.80 ($55.06).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €45.13 ($53.09) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.91.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

