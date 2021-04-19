Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Boosted by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 163.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201,369 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 2.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $45,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

