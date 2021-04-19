Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on April 19th (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Digital Transformation Opportunities’ (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 19th. Digital Transformation Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Digital Transformation Opportunities stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

