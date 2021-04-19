DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $44.87 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

