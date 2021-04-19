Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 20,329 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.63% of Copa worth $53,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

CPA opened at $82.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

