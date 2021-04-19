Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s previous close.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

DSEY stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

