Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,671 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.