dKargo (DKA) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $187.26 million and $3.05 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00066378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00019134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00088808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.15 or 0.00651641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00040761 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.