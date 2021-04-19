DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $$77.75 during trading on Monday. DKSH has a 12 month low of $77.75 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10.

Get DKSH alerts:

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.