DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $$77.75 during trading on Monday. DKSH has a 12 month low of $77.75 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10.
DKSH Company Profile
