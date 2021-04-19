DMarket (DMT) Market Capitalization Reaches $56.99 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One DMarket coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a market capitalization of $56.99 million and $30,562.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00066258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00089669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.20 or 0.00644242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.91 or 0.06664630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.