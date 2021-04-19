DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.