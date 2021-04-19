DnB Asset Management AS Buys 4,676 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of DnB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $292,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,399.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,132.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,187.10. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

