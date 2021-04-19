DnB Asset Management AS Buys 94,213 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 94,213 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.78% of Diodes worth $27,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $81.36 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,396 shares of company stock valued at $19,592,011. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

