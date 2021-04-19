DnB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 146.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,015 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 53,536 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $300.16 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $166.86 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

