DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,528 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 124.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.3% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.35.

SBUX opened at $118.34 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

