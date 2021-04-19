DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

BDX stock opened at $260.94 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

