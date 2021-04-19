DnB Asset Management AS Has $21.97 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,799 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $44.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

