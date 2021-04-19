DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 16,908 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Target were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $208.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.90. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $209.49. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

