DODO (DODO) Price Down 24.7% This Week

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $391.72 million and approximately $62.33 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DODO has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00006365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00066124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00089223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.34 or 0.00647263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

