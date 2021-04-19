Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Boosted by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Dollar General worth $48,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,470,000 after acquiring an additional 104,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $216.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,290. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $172.66 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.