Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Douglas Emmett worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $32.53 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

