Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.60 ($97.18).

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €74.15 ($87.24) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52-week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a market capitalization of $637.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

