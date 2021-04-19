DragonVein Trading Down 83.9% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 83.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and $388.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,593.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $924.83 or 0.01663565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.38 or 0.00543923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

